Zelenskyy holds talks with Indonesian President, discusses food security

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday held talks with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo and discussed food security among other things. The Ukrainian President also thanked his counterpart for an invitation to attend the G20 summit to be held in Indonesia's Bali in November.

"Had talks with President @jokowi. Thanked for the support of sovereignty and territorial integrity, in particular for a clear position in the UN. Food security issues were discussed. Appreciate inviting me to the @g20org summit," Zelenskyy said in a tweet. Earlier on Saturday, Zelenskyy had said that he hopes for Asian countries to "change their attitude to Ukraine" pointing to countries which have closer ties to Russia as a continuation of their ties with the former Soviet Union.

"I want very much want the Asian countries to change their attitude to Ukraine as well," Zelensky was quoted as saying by The Hill. "Therefore, after the fall of the Soviet Union they historically were close to, the Russian Federation was the successor of the Soviet Union and the biggest country as part of former the Soviet Union, that's why their relations remain strong with Russia," Zelenskyy had said. (ANI)

