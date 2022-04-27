Left Menu

ONGC inks MoU with Norway's Equinor to collaborate on clean energy

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Equinor ASA, the Norwegian state-owned multinational energy company in New Delhi for collaboration and partnership in areas of Exploration and Production and Clean energy options.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 23:24 IST
ONGC inks MoU with Norway's Equinor to collaborate on clean energy
ONGC inks MoU with Norway's Equinor to collaborate on clean energy (Twitter/@HardeepSPuri). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Equinor ASA, the Norwegian state-owned multinational energy company in New Delhi for collaboration and partnership in areas of Exploration and Production and Clean energy options. The MoU was signed during the visit of a high-level delegation of Norway to India.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, ONGC CMD Dr Alka Mittal and Executive Vice President of Equinor Irene Rummelhoff were present on the occasion, an official statement said. Equinor is the leading operator on the Norwegian continental shelf, present in around 30 countries worldwide.

As per the agreement, both ONGC and Equinor will collaborate with each other in the field of upstream oil and gas, midstream, marketing and trading, besides exploring further options in low carbon fuel, renewables, Carbon Capture Storage (CCS) as well as Carbon Capture Utilization and Sequestration (CCUS) opportunities in India, the statement said. The MoU is valid for two years under which both companies have agreed to work together in the areas identified, the statement further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
2
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022