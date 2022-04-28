Left Menu

UK to work closely with Pakistan on addressing global challenges: Boris Johnson

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated the new Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and said that he is looking forward to continuing to work on global challenges.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-04-2022 16:46 IST
UK PM Boris Johnson (Left) and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif (Right). Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated the new Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and said that he is looking forward to continuing to work on global challenges. According to the statement issued by the Ministry, "PM Johnson looked forward to continuing working together including in addressing global challenges."

"He also recalled their meeting in 2016 during his visit to Pakistan and the discussions held on a number of shared interests including girls' education, health, economics and trade relations," the statement issued by the Ministry read, Geo TV reported. According to the Spokesperson of Pakistan's Foreign Affairs Ministry, the British PM wrote a letter to PM Sharif, noting that the UK and Pakistan enjoyed deep ties supported by strong people-to-people links.

Citing the letter, the spokesperson said that PM Johnson conveyed best wishes to PM Shehbaz and the people of Pakistan on the 75th anniversary and hoped to meet PM Sharif in person soon. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif took oath as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan on April 11 evening hours after being elected by the National Assembly of the country.

Prime Minister-elect Shehbaz Sharif was administered the oath by the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani after President Arif Alvi fell ill. (ANI)

