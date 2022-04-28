Left Menu

UN urges emergency development measures in Lebanon amid crisis

Najat Rochdi, the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator for Lebanon, urged Lebanese authorities on Thursday to adopt emergency development measures amid the current humanitarian crisis in Lebanon, a statement by Lebanon's Council of Ministers reported.

ANI | New York | Updated: 28-04-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 19:16 IST
UN urges emergency development measures in Lebanon amid crisis
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

New York [US], April 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Najat Rochdi, the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator for Lebanon, urged Lebanese authorities on Thursday to adopt emergency development measures amid the current humanitarian crisis in Lebanon, a statement by Lebanon's Council of Ministers reported. "The country needs emergency development that would put an end to the prolonged economic stagnation, and constitute a trigger for the growth of the country and its prosperity," Rochdi said.

Rochdi's remarks came during a ceremony held by Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the Grand Serail to sign the United Nations Strategic Framework in Lebanon for 2022-2025. Rochdi said that emergency development measures require commitment from all parties and willingness by the government to implement reforms.

For his part, Mikati said that Lebanon is proud of the permanent partnership with the United Nations which supports the country on all levels. He also praised the UN's emergency programs for their role in facing the main challenges in Lebanon.

"We extend our thanks and appreciation to Lebanon's friends from donor countries for their support to achieve the sustainable development goals," he added. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022