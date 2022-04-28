Left Menu

NATO spends dollar 8 Billion in military support of Ukraine, set to provide more: Stoltenberg

NATO allies have poured at least dollar 8 billion in military aid to Ukraine, with the outlook to continue the support, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 28-04-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 19:50 IST
NATO spends dollar 8 Billion in military support of Ukraine, set to provide more: Stoltenberg
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], April 28 (ANI/Sputnik): NATO allies have poured at least dollar 8 billion in military aid to Ukraine, with the outlook to continue the support, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"NATO allies have also stepped up their support to Ukraine and up to date NATO allies have pledged and provided at least 8 billion US dollars in military support to Ukraine. And we see the importance of further stepping up our support to Ukraine," Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference in Brussels with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

In a move intended to show unity in the European Union and NATO, Stoltenberg was invited for the first time to meet the members of the Conference of Presidents, one of the governing bodies of the European Parliament. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022