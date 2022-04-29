Left Menu

Pakistani Foreign Ministry condemns Afghanistan's twin blasts

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry on Friday condemned the terrorist attacks which happened in Mazar-i-Sharif capital of Afghanistan's northern Balkh province causing the death of innocent Afghan civilians.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-04-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 15:39 IST
Pakistani Foreign Ministry condemns Afghanistan's twin blasts
Representative image (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 29 (ANI/Xinhua): The Pakistani Foreign Ministry on Friday condemned the terrorist attacks which happened in Mazar-i-Sharif capital of Afghanistan's northern Balkh province causing the death of innocent Afghan civilians. The foreign ministry in a statement expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased, adding that the government accompanied by the people of Pakistan stands in union with the Afghans. According to him, the attacks aimed at the Afghan people are executed to topple the resolve of the Afghan nation.

"The government and people of Pakistan extend their sympathies, support and solidarity to the people of Afghanistan and particularly with the bereaved families," said the foreign ministry. "We believe these heinous acts of terrorism against innocent Afghans are aimed at weakening the resolve of the Afghan nation in pursuit of peace, stability and progress," he added. The twin terrorist blasts claimed the lives of 9 Afghan civilians while injuring 13 others, confirmed a provincial police spokesperson.

Pakistan has also urged the international community to extend all their support and cooperation to Afghanistan, to thwart terrorism from the countries, enabling them to overcome the challenges. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022