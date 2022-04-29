Pakistani Foreign Ministry condemns Afghanistan's twin blasts

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 29 (ANI/Xinhua): The Pakistani Foreign Ministry on Friday condemned the terrorist attacks which happened in Mazar-i-Sharif capital of Afghanistan's northern Balkh province causing the death of innocent Afghan civilians. The foreign ministry in a statement expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased, adding that the government accompanied by the people of Pakistan stands in union with the Afghans. According to him, the attacks aimed at the Afghan people are executed to topple the resolve of the Afghan nation.

"The government and people of Pakistan extend their sympathies, support and solidarity to the people of Afghanistan and particularly with the bereaved families," said the foreign ministry. "We believe these heinous acts of terrorism against innocent Afghans are aimed at weakening the resolve of the Afghan nation in pursuit of peace, stability and progress," he added. The twin terrorist blasts claimed the lives of 9 Afghan civilians while injuring 13 others, confirmed a provincial police spokesperson.

Pakistan has also urged the international community to extend all their support and cooperation to Afghanistan, to thwart terrorism from the countries, enabling them to overcome the challenges. (ANI/Xinhua)

