3 killed, 9 wounded in factory fire in Turkey's Istanbul

At least three people were killed and nine others were wounded on Friday in a fire that erupted at a factory in Turkey's largest city Istanbul, local officials said.

ANI | Istanbul | Updated: 29-04-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 20:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Istanbul [Turkey], April 29 (ANI/Xinhua): At least three people were killed and nine others were wounded on Friday in a fire that erupted at a factory in Turkey's largest city Istanbul, local officials said. The fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Tuzla district on the Asian side of the city for unknown reasons, the Istanbul Governor's office said in a statement.

It noted that firefighter teams, ambulances, and rescue units were immediately dispatched to the scene, and the fire was brought under control. According to the statement, nine workers were slightly injured in the fire, but three others lost their lives. Press reports said several powerful explosions occurred at the factory due to the fire, which damaged some nearby vehicles and buildings. (ANI/Xinhua)

