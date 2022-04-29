Left Menu

Lebanon cracks human smuggling network

The Lebanese army on Friday cracked a human smuggling network in Tripoli while it was attempting to smuggle 85 people by sea, the National News Agency reported.

ANI | Beirut | Updated: 29-04-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 20:19 IST
Lebanon cracks human smuggling network
Lebanese Army (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Beirut [Lebanon], April 29 (ANI/Xinhua): The Lebanese army on Friday cracked a human smuggling network in Tripoli while it was attempting to smuggle 85 people by sea, the National News Agency reported. The five-membered smuggling network bought a boat for estimated 400,000 U.S. dollars, which were collected from the illegal immigrants.

The Lebanese army seized the boat and the detainees were referred to judicial bodies for investigations and other legal procedures. Lebanon has been facing an unprecedented crisis, forcing some people to escape the country illegally.

Recently, a boat carrying dozens of Lebanese and Syrian migrants sank off the coast near the northern city of Tripoli. The Lebanese army succeeded in rescuing 45 people, and the search operations for other victims are still ongoing. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
3
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022