Saudi Arabia arrests Pakistanis for sloganeering against PM Shehbaz Sharif at Masjid-e-Nabawi

In the wake of loud chanting and sloganeering against Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation, Saudi Arabia's authorities on Friday arrested some Pakistanis over violating the sanctity of the Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH) in Medina.

ANI | Riyadh | Updated: 29-04-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 21:36 IST
In the wake of loud chanting and sloganeering against Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation, Saudi Arabia's authorities on Friday arrested some Pakistanis over violating the sanctity of the Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH) in Medina. A spokesman for the Saudi Embassy in Pakistan confirmed the arrests and said that this amounts to a violation of the sanctity of the place, reported ARY news.

This comes as Shehbaz Sharif-led delegation, who is in Saudi Arabia on a three-day official visit, received a "wonderful welcome" as they entered Masjid-e-Nabawi in Madina. A viral video has been circulating on social media platforms that showed hundreds of pilgrims raising "chor chor" [thieves] slogans upon seeing the delegation making their way to Masjid-e-Nabawi. After the incident, it was reported that police have arrested them for violating sanctity.

In a video, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and member of the National Assembly Shahzain Bugti were seen along with others. According to the Pakistani newspaper, Aurangzeb indirectly blamed ousted former PM Imran Khan for the protest. "I will not name this person on this holy land because I do not want to use this land for politics. But they have destroyed the [Pakistani] society," said Aurangzeb.

Dozens of officials and political leaders have accompanied the Pakistan Prime Minister on his visit to the Kingdom. One of the Twitter users, Muhammad Ibrahim Qazi said that Saudi Arabia citizens are calling out ousted PM Imran Khan. "Citizens of Saudi Arabia are calling out ousted PM Imran Khan to have exported the moral obscenity to the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah. They are also condemning Pakistanis for violating the Kingdom's laws," Qazi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

