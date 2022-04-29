Left Menu

Czech Defense Ministry confirms providing USD 130 million military aid to Ukraine

The Czech Republic has so far provided Ukraine with military aid totaling nearly 3 billion crowns (about USD 130 million), Ceska Televize broadcaster reported on Friday, citing Czech Defense Ministry spokeswoman Jana Zechmeisterova.

Czech Defense Ministry confirms providing USD 130 million military aid to Ukraine
Prague [Czech], April 29 (ANI/Sputnik): The Czech Republic has so far provided Ukraine with military aid totaling nearly 3 billion crowns (about USD 130 million), Ceska Televize broadcaster reported on Friday, citing Czech Defense Ministry spokeswoman Jana Zechmeisterova. According to the broadcaster, the ministry did not provide any details on the deliveries for the security reasons.

Zechmeisterova also confirmed that the Czech Republic was in talks with Germany to create a model of cooperation regarding military assistance to Ukraine, the broadcaster added. On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Many Western countries have since been supplying Ukraine with military materiel, including lethal weapons. Russia has denounced the supply of weapons to Ukraine from the West, saying that it adds fuel to the fire and derails the negotiation process. (ANI/Sputnik)

