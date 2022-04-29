Left Menu

Digitalization of German SMEs slowed by data protection, security requirements

Although the COVID-19 crisis triggered a digitization surge in German small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), a quarter of the country's 3.8 million SMEs were not pursuing any digitization activities, the German state-owned development bank KfW said on Friday.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 29-04-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 22:49 IST
Digitalization of German SMEs slowed by data protection, security requirements
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Berlin [Germany], April 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Although the COVID-19 crisis triggered a digitization surge in German small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), a quarter of the country's 3.8 million SMEs were not pursuing any digitization activities, the German state-owned development bank KfW said on Friday. Around 950,000 companies in Germany were not even taking "basic steps" such as digitizing customer contact, according to the SME Digitalisation Report 2021 released by KfW Research.

The report analyzed the reasons that prevent companies from implementing digitization projects, finding that the most common reason was data protection and data security requirements, closely followed by insufficient digital infrastructure, according to the study. A lack of internal IT skills combined with a lack of availability of external IT specialists ranked third. "Besides the transition to sustainable economic activity and living, the digital transformation is the second major task facing Germany," said Fritzi Koehler-Geib, chief economist at KfW. "But right now our businesses are only in mid-range compared with other European countries when it comes to the use of digital technology."

To move up to the top ranks in European comparison, it is important to improve digital skills in the workforce through education and training, expanding the digital infrastructure through nationwide internet coverage, and expanding financing options for digitization projects, according to Koehler-Geib. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
3
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022