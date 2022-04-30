Imran Khan announces huge march towards Islamabad against Shehbaz Sharif's government

Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced on Saturday a huge march towards Islamabad in the last week of May to protest against what he termed a "corrupt and imported government". In a video message, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief asked his party workers and supporters to carry out a long march and protest against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government.

He emphasized that every Pakistani, whether a PTI supporter or not, to march towards Islamabad in the last week of May to stage his protest against the 'blatant insult' of his country, reported ARY News. Notably, the PTI chief has been indicating a huge rally. Notably, his party has staged three huge rallies in Karachi, Peshawar, and Lahore where he demanded fresh elections.

Earlier, Imran Khan has also decided to write letters to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and President Arif Alvi to ask about the progress of investigations into a letter from the United States (US) highlighting 'conspiracy' against his government. He claimed that the local traitors received money for making people slaves to their foreign handlers, however, the public has realized what is happening and is enraged and disappointed over interference in the political affairs of the country through a foreign conspiracy.

It is difficult to delay the date of a real freedom march- PTI long march towards Islamabad- as people are angered to see thieves as traitors and want immediate justice against them, Imran Khan said. However, the National Security Committee (NSC) discussed the "threatening" telegram received from the Pakistan embassy in Washington and concluded that "there has been no foreign conspiracy" to oust Imran Khan's government.

Notably, PTI has staged several protests across the country against the United States for an alleged "foreign conspiracy" to oust the country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan from power who has been unseated after the no-confidence vote initiated by the Opposition was carried in the National Assembly. (ANI)

