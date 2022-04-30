Left Menu

NATO believes attempts to destabilize Moldova likely to continue

NATO believes that there are no military risks for Moldova, but provocations to destabilize the situation in Transnistria may continue, NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana said on Saturday.

ANI | Chisinau | Updated: 30-04-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 23:19 IST
NATO believes attempts to destabilize Moldova likely to continue
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Moldova

Chisinau [Moldova], April 30 (ANI/Sputnik): NATO believes that there are no military risks for Moldova, but provocations to destabilize the situation in Transnistria may continue, NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana said on Saturday. "We do not see imminent military risks against Moldova. Instead, we expect provocative actions, actions under someone else's flag... We can say that attempts to destabilize the situation will continue," Geoana said in an interview with Digi 24 broadcaster.

The purpose of these actions will not be to put pressure on Moldova, but to create difficulties for Ukrainian forces in western Ukraine, in the Odesa region, he added. A series of explosions hit Transnistria, which borders Ukraine, on Monday and Tuesday. The local authorities introduced the highest level of terrorist threat alert.

The Transnistrian investigative authority has initiated a criminal probe into "an act of terrorism committed by a group of people with firearms." Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky claimed that the traces of the organizers lead to Ukraine, while Moldovan President Maia Sandu insisted that the attempts to escalate the situation in the region are undertaken by violent forces within Transnistria, which intend to drag Moldova into war. Transnistria, 60 per cent of whose population is Russian and Ukrainian, sought to secede from Moldova even before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that Moldova would integrate with Romania. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the issue by force, Transnistria became a territory not controlled by Chisinau de facto. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
4
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022