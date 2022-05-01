Left Menu

Pak Ombudsman orders probe as overseas travellers face mismanagement at Islamabad airport

Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi constituted a team of senior officials to investigate complaints of mismanagement at the Islamabad International Airport where overseas passengers, sometimes along with their children, had to wait for hours in the long queue at the immigration counters.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 01-05-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 19:10 IST
Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel stand guard at the International arrivals area during a media tour of the newly built Islamabad International Airport (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi constituted a team of senior officials to investigate complaints of mismanagement at the Islamabad International Airport where overseas passengers, sometimes along with their children, had to wait for hours in the long queue at the immigration counters. This comes in the backdrop of a number of complaints of overseas passengers of five international flights coming from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE and other countries being forced to wait for hours in getting their luggage due to the mismanagement of luggage handling staff of different companies. They complained about the late release and mishandling of their baggage.

Taking cognisance of the issue the Ombudsman constituted a team of senior officers comprising Dr Inamul Haq Javed, Pervez Haleem Rajput and M Javed Chaudhary to investigate the matter, reported The Express Tribune. Overseas passengers who had to wait for hours in the long queue along with their children at immigration counters complained about the difficulties faced by them. The committee was informed that although there were 40 counters, only 11 were operational due to a shortage of staff.

After listening to the grievances of the public, the committee submitted its preliminary report. The committee also looked into the entire process of baggage handling of overseas passengers and held meetings with the management of the airport, as per the media outlet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

