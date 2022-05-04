Left Menu

Israeli PM vows 'no restrictions' in fighting attacks

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Wednesday that Israel will have "no restrictions" in fighting an ongoing wave of attacks.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 04-05-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 23:01 IST
Israeli PM vows 'no restrictions' in fighting attacks
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Islrael], May 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Wednesday that Israel will have "no restrictions" in fighting an ongoing wave of attacks. Speaking at the national Memorial Day service held in Jerusalem, Bennett said the Israeli security forces will reach the perpetrators "in any way possible and exact a price."

At least 14 people have been killed in a string of attacks against Israelis across the country since March. Bennett said there will be no limitations for security forces in their fight against such attacks.

The Israeli leader also vowed to confront the countries and groups behind the attacks. "The terrorists who carry out attacks are not the only ones who will pay a price, but also those who sent them," Bennett said.

"Any regime that funds terrorism, arms terrorists or gives the order to carry out terrorist attacks will no longer be able to hide in cowardice from afar," he added. Wednesday's service was one of a series of ceremonies held across Israel to mark its annual Memorial Day of fallen soldiers and victims of attacks. The day began at sundown on Tuesday and will end on Wednesday evening, when Israel will transit from mourning to celebrations to mark its Independence Day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
4
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022