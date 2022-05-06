Sri Lanka parliament adjourned until May 17

Following a tense situation in Sri Lanka Parliament, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has adjourned the session until May 17, local media reported. Earlier in the Parliament, the Opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya MPs protested against the police assaulting the protesters near the entrance to Parliament entry road using tear gas and water cannons, Colombo Page reported.

Opposition MPs said that the Speaker is useless and that the no-confidence motion should be discussed immediately. Sri Lanka Police fired tear gas on the protesters on Thursday in order to disperse the protest staged by University students under the theme "Let's oust the government! Let's reverse the system!" outside the parliament.

Inter University Students' Federation led the University students' march from near the University of Sri Jayewardenepura to the Parliament Roundabout from Polduwa Junction in an attempt to enter the parliament. However, police fired tear gas in an attempt to get a breakthrough in the first roadblock, Colombo Page reported. Police had fired the tear gas even after the students dispersed, according to Colombo Page citing witnesses.

Serjeant-at-Arms Narendra Fernando said that after the parliament session ended, all the members were sent away safely. He added that the MPs were sent out using additional entrances to the parliament. Police had closed off the roads leading to the parliament to the public. The residents of houses on both sides of the Parliament by-road were seen waiting with broomsticks to attack the MPs this afternoon, according to Colombo Page.

Men and women came out of their houses and huddled on either side of the sidewalk. They were also seen peeking into ordinary vehicles on the road to see if there were any MPs, Colombo Page reported citing Lankadeepa newspaper. (ANI)

