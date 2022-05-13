Left Menu

Japan bans exports of hi-tech goods to Russia starting from May 20: Ministry of Economy

Japan has decided to ban the exports of high-tech goods - such as quantum computers, 3D printers and electron microscopes - to Russia, the country's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 13-05-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 10:48 IST
Japan bans exports of hi-tech goods to Russia starting from May 20: Ministry of Economy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan has decided to ban the exports of high-tech goods - such as quantum computers, 3D printers, and electron microscopes - to Russia, the country's Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry said on Friday. "Amid the international situation around Ukraine, our country is making a contribution to the international efforts for ensuring peace in the whole world, for settling this issue, as well as imposes a ban on the exports of high-tech goods (quantum computers and 3D printers) to Russia in line with the government's decision as of May 10. These measures enter into force on May 20," the ministry said.

The list of the goods, banned for the exports to Russia, includes oil refining equipment, quantum computers, and their components, electron microscopes, atomic force microscopes, 3D printers, and their consumables, equipment for the production of organic light-emitting diodes, equipment for the production of microelectromechanical circuits, equipment for the production of high-efficiency solar cells for hydrogen fuel and renewable energy, vacuum pumps, refrigeration equipment designed for extremely low temperatures, materials that make it difficult to detect electromagnetic waves, and other equipment. Japan has joined the sanctions campaign against Russia after the latter launched the military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022