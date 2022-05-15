Left Menu

Sri Lanka: Two names nominated as Deputy Speaker in Parliament

Amidst a severe political crisis in Sri Lanka, two names have been proposed to fill the vacancy of the position of the Deputy Speaker in the Sri Lankan Parliament.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 15-05-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 11:18 IST
Amidst a severe political crisis in Sri Lanka, two names have been proposed to fill the vacancy of the position of the Deputy Speaker in the Sri Lankan Parliament. The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has nominated Hambanthota district parliamentarian Ajith Rajapakse while the Sri Lankan Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has nominated Matale district parliamentarian Rohini Kumari Wijerathna for the position, reported Colombo Page.

A vote will be held at the Parliament on Tuesday to elect the next Sri Lankan Deputy Speaker, out of the two who are nominated. Earlier, former Deputy Speaker of Sri Lanka, MP Ranjith Siyambalapitiya decided to resign from his post as the Deputy Speaker, after several political parties, including the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, which he represented, became independent and joined the opposition in Parliament. However, with Siyambalapitiya's resignation as the Deputy Speaker, Sri Lanka had plunged deeper into the imminent economic crisis.

Sri Lanka is grappling with acute food and electricity shortages. The recession in the economy is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. The country is unable to buy sufficient fuel and gas, while the people are being deprived of basic amenities as well. Further, the devastating economic situation led to huge protests with demands for the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, with the former finally succumbing to public pressure and stepping down from his position as the Sri Lankan Prime Minister.

With the resignation of Mahinda Rajapaksa, Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed as the Sri Lankan Prime Minister for a record sixth term. He has given his assurance to the people of Sri Lanka that he will ensure the supply of petrol, diesel, and electricity to the island country. (ANI)

