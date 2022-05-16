Left Menu

Tehran ready to receive Putin on return visit to Iran: Ambassador in Moscow

Tehran expects the Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a return visit to Iran, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said in an interview with Sputnik.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 16-05-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 14:13 IST
Tehran ready to receive Putin on return visit to Iran: Ambassador in Moscow
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], May 16 (ANI/Sputnik):Tehran expects the Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a return visit to Iran, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We are ready to receive Putin in Tehran at an appropriate time. We are also interested in holding a summit of the Astana format countries' leaders in Tehran," Jalali said.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Moscow for a two-day visit on January 19, which marked a turning point in relations between the two countries, the diplomat added. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022