Tehran ready to receive Putin on return visit to Iran: Ambassador in Moscow

Moscow [Russia], May 16 (ANI/Sputnik):Tehran expects the Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a return visit to Iran, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We are ready to receive Putin in Tehran at an appropriate time. We are also interested in holding a summit of the Astana format countries' leaders in Tehran," Jalali said.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Moscow for a two-day visit on January 19, which marked a turning point in relations between the two countries, the diplomat added. (ANI/Sputnik)

