India's Ambassador meets Comoros's FM Dhoihir Dhoulkamal, discusses bilateral ties
India's Ambassador to Madagascar and Comoros Abhay Kumar on Thursday met the Island country's Foreign Minister Dhoihir Dhoulkamal and reviewed the progress made in bilateral ties between the two countries.
India's Ambassador to Madagascar and Comoros Abhay Kumar on Thursday met the Island country's Foreign Minister Dhoihir Dhoulkamal and reviewed the progress made in bilateral ties between the two countries. Earlier in the day Ambassador Kumar also met Ali Ibouroi, Minister of Energy of Comoros in Moroni and discussed the cooperation in the energy generation sector between India and Comoros.
The Indian Ambassador also held a meeting with Miroidi Abdou Idarousse, Head of the ONICOR, the State Procurement Agency of Comoros earlier in the day in order to promote trade ties between the two countries. In 2019, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu visited Comoros. It was the first-ever visit by a high political dignitary from India to Comoros. During the visit, six agreements were signed including an agreement on defence cooperation. (ANI)
