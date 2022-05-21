1 killed in building collapse in Nigeria's economic hub

Lagos [Nigeria], May 21 (ANI/Xinhua): At least one person lost his life and another was injured on Saturday after a two-story building collapsed in Lagos, Nigeria's economic hub. Ibrahim Farinloye, coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency in the southwest region, told Xinhua some workers were trapped when the building under construction collapsed under the torrential rainfall on a street in the Lagos Island area of the state.

Farinloye said rescuers have rescued one person alive and recovered one dead body. The rescue operation were ongoing. Cases of building collapses are not uncommon in Nigeria, and local experts blame them on aging structures, non-compliance with building planning and regulations, and the use of substandard materials during construction. (ANI/Xinhua)

