Sarmat ICBM to be in service for 50 years: Russia's Strategic Missile Forces

The new Russian Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) will be in service for 50 years, according to Deputy Commander of Russia's Strategic Missile Forces Sergei Poroskun.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 22-05-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 22:49 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin watches test launch of Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile via video link in Moscow (Photo credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], May 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The new Russian Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) will be in service for 50 years, according to Deputy Commander of Russia's Strategic Missile Forces Sergei Poroskun.

"This is a promising missile system that will be on combat duty for the next 50 years," Poroskun said on Sunday, adding that the long time of service is due to the missile's characteristics and its high reliability.

Col. Gen. Sergei Karakaev, Commander of Russia's Strategic Missile Forces, told the Zvezda TV channel that, in the coming decades, it will be hardly possible to create means of intercepting Sarmat. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

