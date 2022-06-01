6.1-magnitude quake hits Sichuan: CENC

Beijing [China], June 1 (ANI/Xinhua): A 6.1-magnitude earthquake rattled Lushan County of Ya'an City in southwest China's Sichuan Province, at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter, with a depth of 17 km, was monitored at 30.37 degrees north latitude and 102.94 degrees east longitude, the CENC said. (ANI/Xinhua)

