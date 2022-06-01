Left Menu

6.1-magnitude quake hits Sichuan: CENC

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake rattled Lushan County of Ya'an City in southwest China's Sichuan Province, at 5

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 01-06-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 15:16 IST
6.1-magnitude quake hits Sichuan: CENC
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Beijing [China], June 1 (ANI/Xinhua): A 6.1-magnitude earthquake rattled Lushan County of Ya'an City in southwest China's Sichuan Province, at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter, with a depth of 17 km, was monitored at 30.37 degrees north latitude and 102.94 degrees east longitude, the CENC said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022