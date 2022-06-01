CGTN launches new documentary series propagating terrorism in Xinjiang region

China's state-run news channel, China Global Television Network, or CGTN has launched a new documentary series pointing to terrorism by Uyghurs in Xinjiang. The new propaganda by the Chinese is contradicting the Western nations who were expecting that Michelle Bachelet's visit will help reveal the atrocities done by the Chinese authorities on Uyghurs.

The move comes after United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet recently concluded her visit to Xinjiang. Part 1 of this multi-series documentary was uploaded by CGTN on YouTube and its website on May 31ST, 2022. It focuses on the terrorist activities in Hotan, a major oasis town in south-western Xinjiang reported local media.

It attributes the terrorist activities to "three evil forces- separatism, religious extremism, and terrorism." It highlights how the terrorists operate and how they have killed so many innocents in Xinjiang. It even shows an interview of a surrendered terrorist who recounts how he turned into an extremist and now regrets it, reported local media.

A recent article by Wall Street Journal highlighted how China is effective in shaping public opinion due to the strong placement of its propaganda material on YouTube and Google. And this is an example of how quickly its propaganda machinery works, reported local media. This series is attempting to cement the public perception that it is indeed terrorism that has plagued Xinjiang due to which authorities take stringent actions.

This video cannot be found in Chinese yet and has been uploaded on YouTube which shows it is projected towards outside audiences, reported local media. Human rights campaigners have been accusing the ruling Communist Party of China of committing widespread abuses in Xinjiang in the name of security, steps which include confining people to internment camps, forcibly separating families, and carrying out forced sterilization.

Moreover, a post uploaded on LinkedIn by a Chinese citizen journalist living in the UK shows the Southern Theatre Command is forming an internet media and political propaganda team in response to the Taiwan issue and it will consist of 45 members, reported local media. The date on the document is not very clear but the document appears to be dated May 12th, 2022.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the south-eastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades. Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war. (ANI)

