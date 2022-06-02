Left Menu

New Zealand reports 7,870 new community cases of COVID-19

New Zealand recorded 7,870 new community cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths from the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

ANI | Wellington | Updated: 02-06-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 14:59 IST
New Zealand reports 7,870 new community cases of COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Wellington [New Zealand], June 2 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand recorded 7,870 new community cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths from the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday. Among the new community infections, 2,456 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said.

In addition, 95 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.Currently, 393 COVID-19 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including eight in intensive care units or high dependency units. New Zealand has reported 1,173,383 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022