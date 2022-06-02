Left Menu

US sanctions Russia's economy Minister Reshetnikov: Treasury

The United States on Thursday targeted with sanctions the Russian ministers of economy, transport and construction.

02-06-2022
  • Country:
  • United States

Maxim Reshetnikov (Reshetnikov) is the Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation. Reshetnikov serves on the board of sanctioned Russian entities, including VTB Bank, and Russian Railways," the Treasury said.

"Reshetnikov was designated today pursuant to E.O. 14024 for being or having been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of the GoR. Reshetnikov has previously been designated by the European Union, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom." Passport Minister Vitaly Saveliev and Minister of Construction, Housing and Utilities Irek Faizullin were designated "for being or having been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of the GoR," according to the Treasury.

In addition, Washington has sanctioned Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko and United Aircraft Corporation President Yury Slyusar. (ANI/Sputnik)

