Left Menu

Death toll climbs to 128 from heavy rains in Brazil

The death toll from heavy rains in Recife, capital of the Brazilian state of Pernambuco, and its metropolitan area has risen to 128, local authorities said on Friday.

ANI | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 04-06-2022 10:36 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 10:36 IST
Death toll climbs to 128 from heavy rains in Brazil
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Rio De Janeiro [Brazil], June 4 (ANI/Xinhua): The death toll from heavy rains in Recife, capital of the Brazilian state of Pernambuco, and its metropolitan area has risen to 128, local authorities said on Friday. Over 9,300 people have been evacuated and 34 municipalities have declared a state of emergency, Pernambuco Governor Paulo Camara said at a press conference.

Camara added that rescue efforts for possible survivors have come to an end. Pernambuco has recorded heavy rains since last week, which intensified over the weekend, killing more than 100 people, mostly in foothills that suffered major landslides. The state government will compensate the families of the deceased and will give 1,500 reals (about 312 U.S. dollars) to all those displaced by the rains, many of whom lost all their property. The rains also affected the Brazilian states of Sergipe, Alagoas, Paraiba and Rio Grande do Norte. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
3
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States
4
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022