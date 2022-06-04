Left Menu

Myanmar's central bank blacklists 137 more companies for violating regulation

The Central Bank of Myanmar (CBM) has added 137 more companies to a blacklist for failing to deposit export earnings into accounts in domestic banks within the prescribed periods.

ANI | Yangon | Updated: 04-06-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 15:02 IST
Myanmar's central bank blacklists 137 more companies for violating regulation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

Yangon [Myanmar], June 4 (ANI/Xinhua): The Central Bank of Myanmar (CBM) has added 137 more companies to a blacklist for failing to deposit export earnings into accounts in domestic banks within the prescribed periods. The decision came after multiple efforts, including issuing notices and revoking exporter and importer registrations, the central bank said in a statement on Friday.

The CBM added the export companies and their members on boards of directors to a blacklist for not repatriating the earnings from goods exported in 2019, the statement said. On May 9, the central bank also blacklisted 158 export companies for violating the same regulation.

Under the country's foreign exchange management regulation, all exporters in Myanmar are required to deposit export proceeds into bank accounts in the country within the prescribed periods. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
3
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States
4
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022