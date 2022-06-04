Left Menu

South Korea reports 12,048 new COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 12,048 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,153,851, the health authorities said Saturday.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 04-06-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 15:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], June 4 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 12,048 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,153,851, the health authorities said Saturday. The daily caseload was down from 12,542 the previous day, and lower than 14,396 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 12,322.Among the new cases, 41 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 32,964. The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 141, down 19 from the previous day.

Nine more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 24,238. The total fatality rate was 0.13 per cent. (ANI/Xinhua)

