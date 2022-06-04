Left Menu

China raises emergency response to Level III for rainstorms

The China Meteorological Administration raised its emergency response for rainstorms to level III on Saturday following forecasts of continuous downpours in the southern areas of the country.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 04-06-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 15:12 IST
China raises emergency response to Level III for rainstorms
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The China Meteorological Administration raised its emergency response for rainstorms to level III on Saturday following forecasts of continuous downpours in the southern areas of the country. From June 4 to 6, heavy downpours are expected to slash southern parts of China, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Some areas in the provincial regions, including Hunan, Jiangxi, and Zhejiang, are expected to encounter between 100 and 200 millimeters of precipitation, according to the center, reported Xinhua. China has a four-tier emergency-response system for rainstorms, with Level I being the most severe.

Last month as well, China's National Meteorological Center renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in various parts of the country. This was as rains were expected to lash parts of Chongqing, Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangxi, Guangxi, Guangdong and Yunnan, with some areas expected to experience up to 140 millimeters of rainfall.

The center had advised local governments to make preparations for the rainstorms. Schools and kindergartens had been asked to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of children, and drivers have been alerted to watch out for flooding and traffic jams, as per the news agency. In China's four-tier color-coded weather warning system, red represents the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
3
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States
4
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022