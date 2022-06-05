Left Menu

North Korea test-fires 8 Short-Range Ballistic Missiles

Pyongyang test-fired a total of eight short-range ballistic missiles on Sunday, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports citing the South Korean military.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 05-06-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 11:37 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], June 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Pyongyang test-fired a total of eight short-range ballistic missiles on Sunday, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports citing the South Korean military.

Earlier on Sunday, Yonhap reported citing an informed South Korean source that North Korea appeared to have fired multiple ballistic missiles from at least two locations toward the Sea of Japan on Sunday. Meanwhile, the South Korean military announced that North Korea had launched one unidentified ballistic missile.

In a later update, Yonhap said citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) that Pyongyang test-fired eight short-range ballistic missiles from at least two locations on Sunday. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

