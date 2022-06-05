Left Menu

6.3-magnitude quake hits Rat Islands of Aleutian Islands, Alaska: USGS

ANI | San Francisco | Updated: 05-06-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 15:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
San Francisco [California], June 5 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 jolted Rat Islands of Aleutian Islands, Alaska, at 23:38:12 UTC on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 105.0 km, was determined to be at 52.078 degrees north latitude and 178.285 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

