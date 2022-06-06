Left Menu

4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Aghanistan's Fayzabad

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Monday, as per the National Center for Seismology.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 06-06-2022 08:20 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 08:20 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Monday, as per the National Center for Seismology. It occurred 235 kilometres East of Fayzabad city and at a depth of 166 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 06-06-2022, 01:04:40 IST, Lat: 37.38 & Long: 73.19, Depth: 166 Km, Location: 235km E of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," tweeted the NCS. There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

