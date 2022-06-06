Imran Khan launches fresh salvo against military establishment

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Saturday took a pot-shot at the military establishment asking them why they did not defend the country against the "conspiracy" that was hatched to topple his government. Addressing a big rally at Government Technical College Wari's ground in Upper Dir, Khan referred to them as "neutrals" and claimed that a US-backed regime change was the reason his government was ousted. He has called for sacking US Assistant Secretary of State for Central and South Asia, Donald Lu, reported Dawn.

"We ask the neutrals ... when your work is to defend the country and it was discovered that this cipher had come and Donald Lu told our ambassador to oust Imran Khan ... when the National Security Committee said interference happened and issued a demarche to the US, was it not the work of those whose job it is to defend the country to stop this conspiracy instead of being neutral?" he said. He also came down hard on the coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying record inflation had proved that he is unable to govern.

"Why did you take part in the conspiracy if you were not capable of running the government," the ousted PM asked, addressing PM Sharif. The former PM Khan in his speech on Saturday said IMF had asked him too to increase the prices of petroleum products by Rs 10 per liter but he had turned down their demand and decreased the prices by Rs 10 instead, reported Dawn.

He said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) while claiming Shehbaz Sharif to be an efficient person mentioned his habit of getting up early in the morning as evidence of this claim. But, Khan pointed out, that the country's economy had nosedived since this "imported" government took over and sarcastically asked whether "Showbaz" Sharif worked so hard to achieve this goal. He said his (Shehbaz's) performance was only seen in advertisements, not on the ground. Khan reiterated that fair and transparent elections were the "only way out" of the crises the country was facing, reported Dawn.

"We will never accept this corrupt and 'imported' government," Khan declared, adding the government was increasing the prices of fuel and electricity on the IMF dictation. He said since he was not ready to accept the slavery of America that's why his government was toppled. Khan said his government had tried not to put an additional burden on the common man in the shape of increased taxes and price hikes but the present government was doing so to appease its American masters.

Referring to the recent Moody's report, he said the national economy had attained negativity during the past few weeks. While during the PTI government, he added, the economy was booming. The PTI chief asked the party workers to be prepared for the general elections and get united against the rulers.

He also asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to remain impartial as people would never trust it if it showed any partiality. (ANI)

