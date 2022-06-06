Left Menu

Russian FM Lavrov miffed over closure of airspace during his Serbia visit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday called the situation surrounding the closure of airspace during his visit to Serbia as "unthinkable."

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 06-06-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 17:38 IST
Russian FM Lavrov miffed over closure of airspace during his Serbia visit
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov ( File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday called the situation surrounding the closure of airspace during his visit to Serbia as "unthinkable." Serbia's neighbouring countries had closed their national airspace for the aircraft of the top Russian diplomat, who was expected to pay a visit to Belgrade, Sputnik news agency reported.

"Of course, the unthinkable happened, and I understand the interest you show in our assessment of these outrageous actions. A sovereign state has been deprived of the right to pursue foreign policy. Serbia's international activities in the Russian direction have been blocked," Lavrov told reporters. According to the Russian news agency, Moscow has received a lot of questions about "the reaction to the unprecedented decisions that were taken by some NATO members" that "impeded the implementation" of the visit.

Lavrov noted that Moscow has not yet heard official explanations from the countries that refused to allow the plane of the Russian delegation to fly over their airspace. He added that Russia will never take reciprocal measures that will further hamper relations between people.

Against this backdrop, he said Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic has been invited to visit Moscow in the near future. "We have invited Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic to pay a visit to Russia in the very near future. I hope that the plane on which he will fly -- regular or special -- will not be subjected to another shameful punishment by Brussels and its clients, which have lost all decorum," the Russian foreign minister said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022