Canada bans export of 28 services vital for Russia's Oil, Gas, Chemical industries: Joly

Canada is banning 28 types of consultants from working for Russian oil, gas, and chemical firms, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced on Wednesday.

ANI | Ottawa | Updated: 08-06-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 21:28 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Ottawa [Canada], June 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Canada is banning 28 types of consultants from working for Russian oil, gas, and chemical firms, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced on Wednesday.

"These new measures impose a ban on the export of 28 services vital for the operation of the oil, gas and chemical industries, including technical, management, accounting and advertising services. The banning of the exportation of oil, gas and chemical services targets an industry that accounts for about 50% of Russia's federal budget revenues," Joly said.

"From now on, it'll be prohibited for any person in Canada and any Canadian outside Canada to provide to Russia or to any person in Russia any service referred to in Part 1 of Schedule 8 in relation to any industry referred to in Part 2 of that Schedule," an official document read. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

