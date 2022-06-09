Left Menu

UN condemns killing of WHO staff member in Myanmar

The United Nations (UN) on Thursday condemned the killing of a staff member of the World Health Organization (WHO) in southeastern Myanmar.

ANI | Yangon | Updated: 09-06-2022 22:07 IST
Yangon [Myanmar], June 9 (ANI/Xinhua): The United Nations (UN) on Thursday condemned the killing of a staff member of the World Health Organization (WHO) in southeastern Myanmar.

Ramanathan Balakrishnan, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Myanmar, called for all parties and stakeholders to respect the neutrality of the UN and humanitarians and to protect the rights and safety of civilians.

Myo Min Htut, who worked for the WHO as a driver for nearly five years, was shot dead while riding his motorcycle in Myanmar's southeastern city of Mawlamyine on Wednesday evening.In April 2020, a staff member of the WHO was also killed while driving a vehicle carrying COVID-19 samples in Myanmar's western Rakhine state. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

