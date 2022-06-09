Left Menu

Truss condemns sentencing of UK citizens in Donbas

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Thursday condemned the sentencing of two citizens of the United Kingdom, who fought for Ukraine, in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and said that the decision has "no legitimacy."

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 09-06-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 23:54 IST
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], June 9 (ANI/Sputnik): UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Thursday condemned the sentencing of two citizens of the United Kingdom, who fought for Ukraine, in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and said that the decision has "no legitimacy."

Earlier in the day, the DPR Supreme Court sentenced two UK citizens, Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin, and Moroccan citizen Saadoun Brahim to death. The PA agency reported, citing Downing Street. The UK government is "deeply concerned" following the death sentences that were handed to Britons.

"I utterly condemn the sentencing of Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner held by Russian proxies in eastern Ukraine. They are prisoners of war. This is a sham judgment with absolutely no legitimacy. My thoughts are with the families. We continue to do everything we can to support them," Truss tweeted. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

