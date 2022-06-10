Singapore reports 2,969 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore, June 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 2,969 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total tally to 13,35,625. Of the new cases, 325 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and 2,644 through antigen rapid test (ART), according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 304 were local transmissions and 21 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, 2,510 were local transmissions and 134 were imported cases. A total of 224 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with three cases in intensive care units.

No death was reported from COVID-19 on Friday, keeping the total death toll at 1,396, according to the Ministry. The Ministry also said on Friday that Singapore will update its COVID-19 Safe Management Measures, vaccination program and COVID-19 subsidy policy. (ANI/Xinhua)

