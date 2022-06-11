Pakistani American delegation's visit to Israel sparks debate over normalising ties

The visit of 15 members of a Pakistani American delegation to Israel last month has mainstreamed the debate surrounding the formalization of ties between the two countries. In Pakistan, the people are taught from their childhood that Israel is the topmost enemy of Islam but it seems that Islamabad can't afford to remain the last Sunni Islamist bastion resisting Saudi normalization with Tel Aviv.

The 2020 accord which the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain signed with Israel was named Abraham Accord to emphasise the commonality of the fatherhood of Jews and Muslims, Islam Khabar reported. Pakistan, which claims it to be the citadel of Islam, does not have diplomatic relations with Israel and does not allow its citizens to visit Israel or play games with it. That is the reason why there is so much of hue and cry over the Israel visit of Pakistani Americans.

Even the country's military dictators Gen Ziaul Haq (1977-88) and Gen Pervez Musharraf (1999-2007) had soft corner for Israel but were afraid of those who could launch a campaign against them if they signalled recognition of Israel. At present, Arab countries including Saudi Arabia, are reportedly relaxing their attitudes toward Israel, and many enlightened Pakistanis make bold to speak their mind in public.

Interestingly, there is a lot of hypocrisy in Pakistan about relations with Israel. In the 1980s when Pakistan was fighting American Jihad against the Soviet troops in Afghanistan, Israeli military advisers were in Peshawar to help Pakistani/US "jihadis" against the Soviet troops. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's case is pathetic. He married a Jew wife and received millions of Pounds from his Jew father-in-law to build up his party and fight elections, according to Islam Khabar. The Jamiat-ul-Ulema-i-Islam call him a Jewish agent in Pakistan.

While the Muslims and Jews have common fatherhood in Abraham, Pakistan and the Jew State, Israel, have their common creator in the British. According to Islam Khabar, the British decided to agree to the Jews' longstanding demand to rehabilitate in Palestine.

Interestingly, British first created a Muslim State (Pakistan), by breaking up India, so as to dismiss the Muslim world's objections to the creation of a Jew State (Israel) in Palestine. It is now evident that Pakistan and Israel are not twin children of the British machination. (ANI)

