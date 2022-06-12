Left Menu

Russian navy to receive 46 ships in 2022

The Russian navy will receive 46 warships and support vessels in 2022, Commander-in-Chief of the Navy Nikolay Yevmenov said Sunday.

Moscow [Russia], June 12 (ANI/Xinhua): The Russian navy will receive 46 warships and support vessels in 2022, Commander-in-Chief of the Navy Nikolay Yevmenov said Sunday.

The global military-political situation requires Russia to have a strong and balanced fleet, Yevmenov said at a keel-laying ceremony for two diesel-electric submarines in Russia's second-largest city of St. Petersburg.

He reiterated President Vladimir Putin's desire for the Russian navy to maintain a share of modern ships of at least 70 percent. (ANI/Xinhua)

