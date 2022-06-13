4.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Tibet

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Tibet on Monday morning at around 4:01 am.

As per National Center for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred on Monday at 04:01:12 IST in Xizang, the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) or Xizang Autonomous Region, often shortened to Tibet or Xizang.

The epicentre was monitored at 35.06 degree north latitude and 83.86 degree east longitude at a depth of 149 km, reported NCS. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)