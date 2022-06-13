Left Menu

Canadian PM tests positive for COVID-19 for second time

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday informed that he has again tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Ottawa | Updated: 13-06-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 22:27 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday informed that he has again tested positive for COVID-19. Trudeau said that he is isolated and he felt "OK".

"I've tested positive for COVID-19. I'll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that's because I got my shots. So, if you haven't, get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted. Let's protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves," the Canadian PM tweeted. He previously tested positive for COVID-19 in late January this year and is triple vaccinated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

