Canadian PM tests positive for COVID-19 for second time

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday informed that he has again tested positive for COVID-19. Trudeau said that he is isolated and he felt "OK".

"I've tested positive for COVID-19. I'll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that's because I got my shots. So, if you haven't, get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted. Let's protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves," the Canadian PM tweeted. He previously tested positive for COVID-19 in late January this year and is triple vaccinated. (ANI)

