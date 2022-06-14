Left Menu

US health secretary tests positive for COVID-19, second time in a month

US Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary, Xavier Becerra, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the second time for him in less than a month.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2022 09:23 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 09:23 IST
US health secretary tests positive for COVID-19, second time in a month
California Attoney General Xavier Becerra (Credit: Reuters Pictures). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], June 14 (ANI/Xinhua): US Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary, Xavier Becerra, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the second time for him in less than a month. Becerra took an antigen test in Sacramento, California in the morning and the result was positive, according to HHS spokesperson Sarah Lovenheim.

"He is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, and is experiencing mild symptoms," Lovenheim said in a statement. "He will continue to perform his duties as HHS Secretary, working in isolation." Becerra, 64, previously tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-May on a trip to Berlin.

Last week, Becerra was in Los Angeles, California to attend the controversial Summit of the Americas hosted by the United States with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The HHS said Becerra is not considered a close contact of either Biden or Harris as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The United States has reported more than 85 million COVID-19 cases and over 1 million related deaths in total, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
2
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
3
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022