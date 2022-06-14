Left Menu

South Korea reports 9,778 new COVID-19 cases

South Korea recorded 9,778 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,239,056, the health authorities said Tuesday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Seoul [South Korea], June 14 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea recorded 9,778 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,239,056, the health authorities said Tuesday. The daily caseload was up from 3,828 the previous day, and in last week had hovered around 10,000, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Up to 41 of the new infections were imported cases, lifting the total to 33,454.The latest number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 98, up by three from the previous day. Two more deaths were confirmed from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 24,390. The total fatality rate stands currently at 0.13 percent. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

