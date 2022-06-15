Left Menu

Africa's COVID-19 cases near 11.71 million: Africa CDC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 11,708,089 as of Wednesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

ANI | Addis Ababa | Updated: 15-06-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 23:41 IST
  • Ethiopia

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], June 15 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 11,708,089 as of Wednesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said. The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union said the COVID-19 death toll across the continent stands at 253,682 and some 11,068,573 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Libya are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said the Africa CDC. South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,979,836 cases, followed by the northern African country of Morocco with 1,179,474 cases, it said.

In terms of regional caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region in Africa, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected, said the Africa CDC. (ANI/Xinhua)

