Left Menu

Distribution of US-allocated funds to Ukraine remains unclear: Russian diplomat

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday, commenting on Washington's financial aid to Ukraine, that the big question is how these huge amounts of US aid are divided and distributed.

ANI | St Petersburg | Updated: 16-06-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 22:31 IST
Distribution of US-allocated funds to Ukraine remains unclear: Russian diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova (Photo Credit-Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

St Petersburg [Russia], June 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday, commenting on Washington's financial aid to Ukraine, that the big question is how these huge amounts of US aid are divided and distributed.

The diplomat recalled that she had already made a list of the largest receipts and deductions in favour of Ukraine, noting that this financial assistance threatens Kiev itself and the whole of Europe.

"I do not even need to talk about the US, because everything is clear. Each of its [Washington's] new steps hit itself -- both economic sanctions and other [measures]. And the big question is where this money will go. Because we only hear about the allocated amounts, supplies, and how it is further distributed, among whom, who divides these colossal amounts within the United States, or outside..this is all a big question," Zakharova told Sputnik on the sidelines of the SPIEF. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global
4
Elon Musk expected to confirm desire to own Twitter in meeting Thursday - WSJ

Elon Musk expected to confirm desire to own Twitter in meeting Thursday - WS...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022