Antonov calls for lifting Belarus fertilizer sanctions, says Moscow ready to export grain

Washington [US], June 17 (ANI/Sputnik): The US should cooperate with Moscow and lift sanctions on Belarusian fertilizers if it really wants to resolve the global agricultural crisis, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an op-ed.

"If Washington really wants to improve the situation in the global agricultural market, let us cooperate. Stop blaming Russia for all the troubles. We are ready to work together to improve the situation in all countries of the world," Antonov wrote in the article published in The National Interest on Thursday. "We are ready to facilitate the smooth export of grain from the ports under our control. There are also opportunities to use transport corridors through Poland, Romania, and Belarus. The only thing that the latter... option requires is a sanctions lift on Belarusian fertilizers." (ANI/Sputnik)

