China renews yellow alert for high temperature, heatwave

China on Friday renewed a yellow alert for high temperature and heatwave in various parts of the country.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 17-06-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 12:31 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • China

China on Friday renewed a yellow alert for high temperature and heatwave in various parts of the country. According to China's National Meteorological Center, during the daylight hours on Friday, parts of Hebei, Shanxi, Henan, Shandong, Anhui, Jiangsu, Hubei, Shaanxi, Inner Mongolia, Ningxia, and Xinjiang are expected to see temperatures of 37 to 40 degrees Celsius, reported Xinhua.

The Meteorological Center also expected that some parts of these regions can experience temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius. Considering the situation, the centre issued an advisory for the public to avoid outdoor activities during high-temperature periods in the afternoon. It also suggested the workers exposed to high temperatures to take necessary protective measures,reported Xinhua.

China has a four-tier, colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

