Left Menu

Russian diplomat refutes reports about Moscow transporting Ukrainian grain to Syria

Recent reports claiming that Russia has allegedly been supplying Syria with Ukrainian grain are nothing but misinformation and fake news, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev told Sputnik.

ANI | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 17-06-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 13:27 IST
Russian diplomat refutes reports about Moscow transporting Ukrainian grain to Syria
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], June 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Recent reports claiming that Russia has allegedly been supplying Syria with Ukrainian grain are nothing but misinformation and fake news, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev told Sputnik. On June 2, Reuters reported, citing Ukrainian Embassy in Lebanon, that Russia had allegedly exported 100,000 tonnes of wheat from Ukraine since the start of its special military operation and had supplied it to Syria.

"This is yet another fake, unconfirmed information, which is detached from reality. The main reserves [of wheat] are in the Mykolaiv and Odesa regions, and Russian ships do not have access to these ports because they are under Ukrainian control," Lavrentyev said. There are also no grain depots in the Russian-controlled port city of Mariupol, the diplomat added.

"Only recently -- literally a week ago -- the port was demined and brought to a more or less normal condition," the official said, noting that "there can be no questions about a hundred thousand tonnes of Ukrainian grain." World leaders and international organizations have repeatedly urged Russia to allegedly unblock Ukraine's sea ports and release the grain stuck in warehouses. Moscow has denied blocking seaports and has drawn attention to the mines deployed by Kiev in the Black Sea. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022